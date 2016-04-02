The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
autistic children
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Autistic children excluded from disability benefits
Vietnam does not include autism in its disability law, so autistic children receive little support from the government, according to Nguyen Trong An, ...