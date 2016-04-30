The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
auction
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Steve Jobs' pre-Apple job application could fetch $50,000 at auction
The auction will also include a love letter from the late British singer Amy Winehouse to her husband Blake Fielder-Civil.
S.Africa opposes online rhino horn auction
The auction website is in English, but also in Chinese and Vietnamese.
Piece of Berlin Wall up for auction
Piece of Berlin Wall goes under the hammer in Mexican auction.
May 29, 2017 | 09:36 am GMT+7
Modern art pieces fetch near $500 million at Christie's auction
Pieces by Francis Bacon and Cy Twombly break above $50 million bar at modern art auction in New York.
May 20, 2017 | 08:35 am GMT+7
All eyes are on the million-dollar watch of Vietnam's last emperor
Bao Dai bought it in Geneva in 1954, and the watch will be waiting for its next owner in the same city.
May 10, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
Jackie Kennedy's intimate letters with UK diplomat go on sale
She wrote to him to reject his marriage proposal.
March 29, 2017 | 08:08 am GMT+7
Global art sales plummet, China biggest market - report
China has regained its crown.
February 27, 2017 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
'Lucky' license plates set to go under the hammer in Vietnam
Channeling people's love of lucky numbers into the state budget: Why not?
February 08, 2017 | 09:33 am GMT+7
Unique J.K Rowling book up for sale
A rare book created, hand-written and illustrated by 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling is due to go on sale.
December 09, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
Artworks to go on the block at Vietnam's first auction center
But will the winning bidders pay up or shut up at the new center?
September 22, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Basquiat, Twombly to lead New York spring art auctions
Auction houses Christie's and Sotheby's preview their spring art sales in New York showcasing works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mark Rothko and Cy Twombly. Spring auction season is ...
April 30, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Chair J.K. Rowling used to write Harry Potter books to sell at auction
A chair J.K. Rowling used to write the first two volumes of her best-selling Harry Potter series is set to sell at auction in New York on Wednesday.
April 05, 2016 | 10:19 am GMT+7
Rare oval diamond expected to fetch $35 mn in Hong Kong sale
A 10.10 carat vivid blue diamond is expected to set the record for the most expensive piece of jewelry sold at auction in Asia despite an ongoing growth slowdown in China's ...
March 15, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter