Global markets wrap up: Asian shares near 6-week high on oil, Fed expectations
Asian shares held near six-week highs on Wednesday, on a brightening outlook in the energy sector and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not ...
Global markets wrap up: Asian shares rise, dollar nurses losses after jobs shock
Asian shares rose on Monday and the dollar wallowed close to its lowest in nearly a month after U.S. nonfarm ...
Global markets wrap up: Asian shares steady, but strong yen sinks Nikkei
Asian shares were steady on Thursday as Wall Street eked out modest gains after the latest batch of U.S. data provided few clues on when the Federal Reserve might raise rates, ...
June 02, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Asian shares look set to advance, oil prices eye $50
Asian shares look set to extend their recovery from 12-week lows on Thursday after renewed optimism on European banks' prospects and a rise in oil prices to near $50 a barrel ...
May 26, 2016 | 09:53 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asia shares slip, yen weak on stimulus expectations
Asian shares got off on the back foot on Friday, while the yen nursed losses as traders wagered the Bank of Japan will add to its massive stimulus before too long.
May 13, 2016 | 09:22 am GMT+7
Global market wrap up: Asian shares edge down, take cue from Wall Street
Asian shares fell on Thursday following a dismal day on Wall Street, while crude oil futures gave back some of their overnight gains after jumping on an unexpected fall in U.S. ...
May 12, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
