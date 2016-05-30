VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Asian share
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Asian shares rise to 3-week high ahead of Powell's testimony

Yet, investors are worried rising dollar funding costs could bode ill for potential borrowers.

Global markets wrap up: Asian shares wobble, on track for monthly loss

Asian shares wobbled in early trade on Tuesday and were on track for a monthly loss, while the dollar edged away ...

Global markets wrap up: Asia shares slip, dollar firm after Yellen's hike remarks

Asian shares edged down on Monday and the dollar marked fresh highs after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen suggested that an interest rate hike could be around the corner.
May 30, 2016 | 08:02 am GMT+7
 
go to top