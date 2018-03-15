VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Asian market
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Asian markets mixed as trade war fears return

Analysts said there is now a growing fear that the White House has set itself on a more hardline course.

Asian markets and oil in retreat, China exports slump

Asian markets mostly fell Tuesday as investors cashed in after enjoying their best rally so far this year, while ...
 
go to top