VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag arms trade
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

China gives guns to Philippines to show it's a friend, not a foe

The rifles, worth about $3.3 million, will all go to the Philippine National Police.

Alarming West, Turkey nudges closer to Russia arms deal

'Both Moscow and Ankara use this story on the political level to show their respective dissatisfaction to the ...

Vietnamese general says first purchase of U.S. weapons some way off

The recent lifting of the U.S. arms embargo against Vietnam boosted trust between the former enemies, but significant weapons purchases are some way off, a senior Vietnamese ...
June 04, 2016 | 06:04 pm GMT+7
 
go to top