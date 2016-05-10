VnExpress International
arms embargo
US wants UN action over report on Iranian missiles to Yemen

Iran has strongly denied arming Yemen's rebels and accused the U.S. of presenting 'fabricated' evidence.

Implications for China and Russia after Obama lifted Vietnam's arms embargo

Two weeks have passed since the historic visit of U.S. President Obama to Vietnam concluded with the lifting of ...

Vietnam, South Korea may buy Lockheed planes amid Chinese buildup

Vietnam and South Korea are looking seriously at buying refurbished Lockheed Martin Corp P-3 and S-3 maritime surveillance planes to counter China's military buildup and repeated ...
June 06, 2016 | 09:48 am GMT+7

Vietnamese general says first purchase of U.S. weapons some way off

The recent lifting of the U.S. arms embargo against Vietnam boosted trust between the former enemies, but significant weapons purchases are some way off, a senior Vietnamese ...
June 04, 2016 | 06:04 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese general: Vietnam should buy vehicles, not weapons from U.S.

Senior Lieutenant-General Vo Tien Trung talked to VnExpress about the meaning of U.S. President Obama’s visit to Vietnam and the lifting of a decades-old ban on the sale of lethal ...
May 30, 2016 | 06:53 pm GMT+7

After Vietnam, China says all U.S. arms embargoes should go

Taking a dig at the U.S. arms embargo against China, the Chinese Defence Ministry said on Thursday all such U.S. embargoes were a relic of the Cold War and should be lifted, after ...
May 26, 2016 | 05:36 pm GMT+7

U.S. lifts arms embargo on Vietnam

U.S. President Barack Obama announced on Monday that Washington will fully lift an embargo on sales of lethal arms to Vietnam.
May 23, 2016 | 04:59 pm GMT+7

Obama weighs historic decision on whether to lift Vietnam arms ban

President Barack Obama is considering whether to lift the three-decade-old U.S. arms embargo on Vietnam, U.S. officials say, as he weighs calls to forge closer military ties with ...
May 10, 2016 | 08:07 am GMT+7
 
