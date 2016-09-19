VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag archaeology
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Archaeologists uncover ancient trade network in southern Vietnam

The discovery changes what we know about early Vietnamese culture.

New gene study rewrites Neanderthal history

Neanderthals split from another mysterious lineage, known as the Denisovans.

Egyptologists go high tech to unlock ancient mysteries

From the Giza pyramids to the pharaonic tombs of Luxor, Egypt's ancient monuments are holding onto mysteries which researchers now aim to unravel with cutting edge technology.
August 04, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7

Study reveals Asian ancestry of Pacific islanders

"Their original base population is Asian. They were straight out of Taiwan and perhaps the northern Philippines."
October 04, 2016 | 08:43 pm GMT+7

Digital reconstruction reveals true face of ancient Peru warrior

Experts use 3D technology to reconstruct the face of the Lord of Sipan, an ancient warrior from the Moche civilization which is believed to be the predecessor to the Inca dynasty.
September 29, 2016 | 09:17 am GMT+7

Stone Age mummy still revealing secrets, 25 years on

The iceman is one of the most outstanding mummy discoveries in the history of mankind.
September 19, 2016 | 10:55 am GMT+7
 
go to top