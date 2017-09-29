VnExpress International
In Vietnam, Trump to sell new Asia policy at regional summit. But will anyone buy?

Political rhetoric only will not be enough to reassure a region increasingly anxious about U.S. commitment, analysts say.

Trump to pay state visit to Vietnam after attending APEC summit

Anticipation has been building for Trump’s upcoming trip to a country where his predecessor received a rockstar ...

It’s official: Trump to visit Vietnam for APEC summit

The confirmation came after the U.S. president had appeared non-committal about his planned visits to Vietnam and the Philippines. 
