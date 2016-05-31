The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese shrimp exports under more toxic scrutiny
Shipments are being sent back due to high levels of antibiotics and heavy metals.
Quarter of Saigon meat samples tainted with antibiotic residue: govt
The city’s Department of Health announced that from 2013 to 2015, over 27 percent of meat sold in its markets ...
