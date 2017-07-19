The most read Vietnamese newspaper
animal welfare
Dognapped canines given new lease of life at volunteer shelter in central Vietnam
This story of a group of friends who paid a ransom for dozens of dogs will get your tail wagging.
Vietnam vows to free 1,000 bears from brutal bile farms by 2020
Commercial bear bile extraction was banned in 2005, but bile farming remains a problem after more than a decade.