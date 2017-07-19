VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag animal welfare
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Dognapped canines given new lease of life at volunteer shelter in central Vietnam

This story of a group of friends who paid a ransom for dozens of dogs will get your tail wagging. 

Vietnam vows to free 1,000 bears from brutal bile farms by 2020

Commercial bear bile extraction was banned in 2005, but bile farming remains a problem after more than a decade. 
 
go to top