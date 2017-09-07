VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag amnesty international
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

After year of 'repression' in Bahrain, West remains silent, Amnesty says

The report accused Western governments, notably the United States and Britain, of remaining silent at Bahrain's systematic abuse of activists.
 
go to top