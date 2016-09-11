The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's health ministry wants to ban late-night sales of alcohol
Health officials fret as the country is one of the biggest consumers of beer and liquor.
Vietnam plans more beer production as locals keep guzzling
The country looks to produce 4.1 billion liters of beer in 2020.
Nearly half of Vietnamese men drink alcohol at 'hazardous level'
45 percent of Vietnamese admitted to consuming alcohol.
