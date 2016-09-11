VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag alcohol consumption
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's health ministry wants to ban late-night sales of alcohol

Health officials fret as the country is one of the biggest consumers of beer and liquor.

Vietnam plans more beer production as locals keep guzzling

The country looks to produce 4.1 billion liters of beer in 2020.

Nearly half of Vietnamese men drink alcohol at 'hazardous level'

45 percent of Vietnamese admitted to consuming alcohol.
September 10, 2016 | 04:43 pm GMT+7
 
go to top