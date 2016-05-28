VnExpress International
Mental patient sneaks onto Vietnamese aircraft without ticket

Airport security were called after the man scaled a wall and managed to board a plane.

Man forcibly removed from plane after drug prank

A man joking about carrying opium in his bag aboard a domestic flight resulted in a 50 minute delay.

Global airport trade group opposes new checkpoints after attacks

The United Nation's aviation agency should avoid creating new checkpoints outside airport terminals as it draws up proposed global guidelines to improve security in the wake of ...
May 28, 2016 | 10:01 am GMT+7
 
