Fresh violence mars first day of Syria enclave 'truce'

Moscow's plan has inspired little trust from among the besieged enclave's 400,000 residents.

UN backs Syria ceasefire as death toll in rebel enclave tops 500

At least 127 children are among the 519 dead in the bombing campaign that Syria launched last Sunday.

Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq kill 45 Kurdish militants – army

Air strikes by 11 Turkish warplanes in northern Iraq on Monday are believed to have killed 45 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, Turkish armed forces said in a statement on ...
March 15, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
 
