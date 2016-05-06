VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag aid package
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

UN backs Vietnam's call for $48.5 mln in aid to combat record drought

The United Nations has said it will call on the international community to pool a $48.5 million aid package following a request from the Vietnamese ...
 
go to top