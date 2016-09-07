VnExpress International
Tag ageing population
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's population forecast to reach 100 million by 2025

While population growth has slowed, the country is grappling with a slew of problems, including gender imbalance and an aging workforce.

Gender imbalance threatens Vietnam's social stability: experts

The pursuit of sons could lead to a rise in human trafficking and sex crimes, officials warn.

Soaring national debt puts increased pressure on Vietnam’s aging population

Debt-laden Vietnam will soon have to figure out how to pay for a rapidly growing number of old people.
October 14, 2016 | 04:09 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's pension books getting stretched to the limit

Raising the retirement age is looking like the only way to deal with an aging population.
October 14, 2016 | 10:41 am GMT+7

Vietnamese people pay unhealthy price for longer life

“We are living longer, but we are living sicker."
October 01, 2016 | 01:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam's aging workforce on the road to retirement

The country is scrambling to turn its aging population into an advantage.
September 07, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
 
