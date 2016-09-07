The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's population forecast to reach 100 million by 2025
While population growth has slowed, the country is grappling with a slew of problems, including gender imbalance and an aging workforce.
Gender imbalance threatens Vietnam's social stability: experts
The pursuit of sons could lead to a rise in human trafficking and sex crimes, officials warn.
Soaring national debt puts increased pressure on Vietnam’s aging population
Debt-laden Vietnam will soon have to figure out how to pay for a rapidly growing number of old people.
October 14, 2016 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's pension books getting stretched to the limit
Raising the retirement age is looking like the only way to deal with an aging population.
October 14, 2016 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Vietnamese people pay unhealthy price for longer life
“We are living longer, but we are living sicker."
October 01, 2016 | 01:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's aging workforce on the road to retirement
The country is scrambling to turn its aging population into an advantage.
September 07, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
