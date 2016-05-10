VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag 2018 general election
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Cambodia detains sex scandal protesters as political tensions rise

Two foreigners were among eight people arrested by Cambodian police on Monday in Phnom Penh for protesting the jailing of a group of human rights ...
 
go to top