2016 Summer Olympics
South Korea unveils 'Zika-proof' Olympic uniforms

South Korea is hoping to protect its athletes from Zika-carrying mosquitoes with the unveiling of new, long-sleeve uniforms ahead of the 2016 Summer ...
 
