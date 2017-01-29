The Vietnamese manicure revolution

From sidewalk salons to international nail academies, how Vietnamese women took the world by the toenails.

Mai Thi Tam has beautiful fingers and toes, particularly for a woman of 75. Flashing frosty pink nails in a quiet alley off Tran Hung Dao Street, she recalled learning to wield a nail brush during the Vietnam War. Fierce fighting drove her from the rice paddies of suburban Binh Chanh District to the tawny streets of downtown Saigon, where she learned to appreciate a good manicure. “My nails have been painted since I moved to District 1 in 1964,” said the retired shoe seller. The twenty-something Tam marveled at the short-skirts, curled hair and of course, manicured nails she found swirling around her. “Red and pink were popular colors at the time; I think they picked it up from the Americans and their magazines,” she recalled. While globally renowned for their skills as estheticians, few understand how Vietnamese women came to democratize and eventually dominate a service that once sat well beyond their reach. VnExpress International spoke to estheticians about how the industry evolved here at home.

Madam Nhu, a fashion icon of the early 1960s era seen with long, beautifully polished nails. Who ever heard of Tippi Hedren? The global rise of Vietnamese-run nail salons has become a well-worn yarn. An oft-cited BBC piece credited Hollywood actress Tippi Hedren with bringing the trade to Vietnamese women stuck in a refugee camp in California in the mid-1970s. “Hedren flew in her personal manicurist to teach a group of 20 refugees the art of manicures,” wrote journalist Regan Morris. “Those 20 women - mainly the wives of high-ranking military officers and at least one woman who worked in military intelligence - went on to transform the industry, which is now worth about $8bn (£5.2bn) and is dominated by Vietnamese Americans.” Back in Ho Chi Minh City, no one VnExpress interviewed had ever heard of Hedren. “There were nails services in Vietnam around 1960s,” Chloe Anh Tran, managing editor of VietSALON wrote in an email to VnExpress International. “Women who wore them mostly had a high-end life, such as partners of American and French soldiers, or of local officials and businessmen, who could afford the service.” A small cupboard full of colorful nail polish is enough to open a street side nail salon in any corner or alley of Saigon. The clients are mostly housewives and working-class women.

Sitting pretty on Tran Hung Dao, Tam, the septuagenarian, agreed. “They had to go to beauty salons for manicures. And right at the intersection of Tran Hung Dao and Cong Hoa (now Tran Hung Dao – Nguyen Van Cu) sat the biggest salon in town, called My Nu (“Beautiful Ladies”),” she said. My Nu saw its heyday at the height of the war, when neighbors said hundreds of women left the building done up in the style of the minute. Today, My Nu is known as the modest Van salon, which shares the building with a dental clinic. Those who remain say the owner sold the business and moved to the U.S. in 1992 when customers slowed to a trickle. “My grandmother worked for My Nu as a hairdresser,” recalled a Van employee while rinsing a customer's hair in a sink. “She was busy all the time; lady after lady would come and go from morning to night.” While Vietnamese expatriates got rich opening nail salons, most women back home relied on hair stylists to do their nails as an added service. Others flagged down manicurists who walked the street carrying baskets full of polish and clippers offering basic services for cheap. Manicures for the masses!

Nail salons behind Ben Thanh Market.

Le Thi Be, 61, spends her days idly keeping an eye on her daughter’s gym in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7. Friends always called her “Be” (baby), a jibe at her diminutive frame. Be’s eyebrows are tattooed and her skin remains tanned from her years of working in the sun. Be could recall days when her father, a hotel handyman in District 1, would bring an odd bottle of nail polish home for her mother. The items were all gifts from the many bà đầm (French ladies) who stayed in the colonial hotel. “They knew him and often gave him perfume and nail polish as small gifts for my mother and my aunts, who worshipped their Western fashion style.” One unintended consequence of the Communist victory in Vietnam was bringing beauty to the people - sort of. Two years after Saigon was renamed Ho Chi Minh City, Be quit her job as a government accountant to work as a sidewalk manicurist in District 7. At the time, the job just paid better. “Manicures were no longer a rich person's privilege,” said the 61-year old retired beautician. “Starting in the 1980's, even young factory workers began to believe that manicured fingers were fashionable. Be says she worked late near the city's port, painting the nails of female stevedores until 2 a.m.