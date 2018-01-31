The most fascinating remote parts of Vietnam (and how to get to them)

Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park

Son Doong Cave, the world's largest cave with massive sinkholes, mesmerizing pearls, deep river gorges, virgin forests and its own microclimate, is undoubtedly the most remote and fascinating place in Vietnam. The cave is so remote it took its first explorer, Ho Khanh, 19 years to locate its exact position, then a whole team from the British Cave Research Association to officially conquer it in 2009.

Expeditions take four days and three nights through pathless terrain and extreme darkness, and only 500 people are allowed to visit each year so tickets are hard to come by. Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park is also home to over 300 similarly breathtaking caves and grottos, some of which date back 400 million years. The most well-known caves like En, Tu Lan, Va and Tien take less time to explore, often a two-night camping trek that is no less challenging.

Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park has been caught up in a cable car debate after the province latest plan to build one to En Cave, a feeder to Son Doong. Though the government also guaranteed that no construction will take place in the entire cave system until at least 2030, the plan received support from the Prime Minister last August.