In pictures: The best of #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.
The physical competition is an essential part of spring festivals in northen Vietnam. Photo taken by hieutruong_photo on Instagram.
"Dragon dance prepared for roaming our neighborhood in special day," the photographer _vic.huynh_ captions on Instagram. Photo taken in Ho Chi Minh City.
Buying gold on the 10th day of the first lunar month is believed to bring wealth for the year ahead. Photo taken in Ho Chi Minh City, by tunngtindp on Instagram.
"Charisma is eveything," the caption reads. Photo taken at the Phet Festival in Hien Quang Commune in the northern province of Phu Tho by y2ksmith on Instagram.
Photo taken in Ho Chi Minh City by askmott on Instagram.
Photo taken in Hanoi by hanoilifeart on Instagram.
Colorful pieces of Saigon as seen from above. Photo taken by drone_saigon on Instagram.
A unique shot of Vietnamese custom of burning paper offerings by Eason Chang, posted by vietnamstreetphoto on Instagram.
Photo taken in Hanoi by phongsmonologues on Instagram.
A Top shot taken by Phi Nguyễn Hoàng, picked by natgeoyourshot on Instagram. "A morning boater floats on the Tuyền Lâm Lake in Vietnam," the caption reads.
