Chaos ensues as hundreds compete for lucky balls at Vietnam festival

On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of locals and visitors gathered at a muddy field in Hien Quang Commune in the northern province of Phu Tho to attend a phet stealing competition, the main feature of the commune's Phet Festival. The two-day spring festival is held annually to commemorate Princess Thieu Hoa, a female general who helped the Trung sisters fight the Chinese and briefly regain independence for Vietnam in 40 A.D. Phet stealing is held on the second day of the festival, in which young men compete to secure six small bamboo balls thrown into the middle of a field for their team. The three bigger balls are called phet, while the three smaller ones are called chui.