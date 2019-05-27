Tam Coc shimmers in silver and gold

Unlike other places in Vietnam, Tam Coc only has one rice crop per year due to the rise in the river’s water level during the monsoon, making farming on its banks impossible.

May and June are the busiest rice harvesting months in Tam Coc and the beauty of ripened rice paddies stretching along both sides of Ngo Dong River, glistening in summer sun, is a heavenly sight.

Tam Coc is just around seven kilometers from Ninh Binh Town, the capital of Ninh Binh Province. At the Van Lam wharf, hundreds of boats stand ready to take passengers on a memorable cruise.