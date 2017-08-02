Space-saving in Saigon: How tiny lives squeeze into the big city

Sleeping in the street, cooking in the alleys and squeezing the most out of Saigon.

In Ho Chi Minh City, every inch matters. Tiny houses and business squeeze into even the smallest corners of the space-starved city, whether it's a souvenir store or a home for a 10-member family.

With a population density of over 9,000 people per square kilometer, the highest in the country, dwellers face the harsh reality that housing is in increasingly short supply, and finding a place to rest their heads at night is becoming harder than ever.

VnExpress International has scoured the southern metropolis to find out how people are managing to fit into the melee.