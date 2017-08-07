The social security net is splitting, and Vietnam's elderly are in danger of falling through it.

The clock strikes 5 a.m. as Nguyen Thi Lan steps out of her front door, a stack of lottery tickets in hand. The 75-year-old woman will be patrolling Saigon’s alleys looking for fortune-seeking punters until 2 a.m. the following morning.

Lan makes VND100,000 ($4.4) on a good day, earning just VND1,000 for each ticket she sells.

“But those days are rare,” she said. “That only happens if I sell all of the tickets. On average, I make just a few thousand dong per day.”

Eight years ago, Lan was living in the central province of Phu Yen where she sold bamboo shoots and wild vegetables she harvested from the jungle near her house, but then a devastating flood struck.

“In just one night, the floods swept away my house, and I fell and broke my leg. It has never healed properly,” she said.