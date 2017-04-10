Saigon on the phone

It’s not so hard to own a smartphone in Vietnam. Around 60 percent of smartphones available in the country cost less than $150, according to International Data Corporation. That's 7 percent of the country's current average annual income.

So it's no surprise that almost a third of the nation’s population currently has the device in their hands, as shown by Statista's 2017 report.

And like elsewhere in the world, smartphones are particularly ubiquitous in big cities like Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, where you can easily spot people glued to their smartphone screens literally everywhere.

VnExpress has taken to the streets of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's economic hub, to capture the daily moments of its residents and their phones.