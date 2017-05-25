Eat. Study. Sleep. Or how Vietnamese students keep up with their busy timetables on two wheels.

“My daughter’s schedule is pretty tight," said Minh, the parent of a 5th grade student living in District 12, HCMC. “She wakes up at 5:30 a.m. to check her homework, and then I take her to school at 6 a.m. on my way to work. She can come home for lunch and take a rest before her English class starts at 4 p.m. at a language center. Her day ends at 10 p.m. after dinner and homework.”

In between classes, Minh’s 10-year-old daughter usually takes a quick nap on the back seat of the motorbike as her mother tries to negotiate the busy traffic.