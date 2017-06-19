VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Students pray for luck at Hanoi temple before exam of their lives

By Ngoc Thanh   June 19, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7

With only three days left before the university entrance exams, revising is not the priority for thousands of students.

students-search-for-luck-at-hanoi-temple-before-exam-of-their-lives

Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam, or the Temple of Literature, is a well-known tourist destination in Hanoi, but in the days running up to important exams during summer, expect to find it mobbed with thousands of students and their parents all praying for a dose of luck. In this photo, students wait in line to buy tickets for the temple.
students-search-for-luck-at-hanoi-temple-before-exam-of-their-lives-1

Students burn incense sticks. The temple was the first university in Vietnam and dates back to 1070, so locals look at it as a sanctuary of knowledge.
students-search-for-luck-at-hanoi-temple-before-exam-of-their-lives-2

Students and their parents pray at the altar of Confucius inside the temple. In Vietnamese society, getting into university is the cornerstone for a stable future.
students-search-for-luck-at-hanoi-temple-before-exam-of-their-lives-3

Pham Hong Viet prays for good luck. He will join around 860,000 other students across the country who will be taking the exams from June 22 to 24.
students-search-for-luck-at-hanoi-temple-before-exam-of-their-lives-4

A woman reads out her child’s name, registration number and other information as she prays.
students-search-for-luck-at-hanoi-temple-before-exam-of-their-lives-5

People prepare their prayers on paper or their smartphones.
students-search-for-luck-at-hanoi-temple-before-exam-of-their-lives-6

Some students sneak into a prohibited area to rub stone turtles' heads. These turtle statues carry the names of doctorate students from 1442 to 1779 on them, and many believe this practice brings them good luck.
Related News:

Educational shakeup

Into the woods: Vietnam's poor high school grads talk factories, foreign work programs and debt

Into the woods: Vietnam's poor high school grads talk factories, foreign work programs and debt

In Vietnam, good parenting equals a straight-A kid, plus an American degree

In Vietnam, good parenting equals a straight-A kid, plus an American degree

11th time a charm: The Vietnamese who refuse to give up on high school dreams

11th time a charm: The Vietnamese who refuse to give up on high school dreams

See more
Tags: Vietnam exam Hanoi
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top