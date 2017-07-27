Delving into a Saigon alley where time stands still

A sneak glimpse into the city's soon-to-be doomed original Chinatown.

Nestled on the southern edge of Cho Lon, Ho Chi Minh City’s equivalent of Chinatown, lies the quiet alley of Hao Sy Phuong.

Separated from the busy Tran Hung Dao Street by a narrow, dark entrance that at first glance looks like a two-story house, the neighborhood is almost the same as it was over a hundred years ago, with French-style houses sporting enchanting, colorful façades.