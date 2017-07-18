Le Van Hai, 68, was a soldier who fought on one of the fiercest battlefields of Binh Tri Thien during the Vietnam War decades before he took a job as a security guard in Ho Chi Minh City’s most vibrant construction site on Thu Thiem Peninsula.

“Since the war I have heard Saigon being referred to as the 'Pearl of the Far East,'” Hai recalled while sitting in his ramshackle bamboo and canvas hut under the burning midday sun. “But I have only started to see it now,” he added, gazing at the half-built new urban area.

When Hai left the city for the first time in 1975 after the liberation of Saigon, this area was a vast swamp.

In 2013, back in his hometown in the northern province of Thanh Hoa, the veteran heard the name of the peninsula again, but with the promise of jobs from the new projects emerging on the ground. Hai packed his bags and left for the city with his wife, Nguyen Thi Loan, 56.

“We were surprised to see wide, paved roads lying next to new buildings and houses. But there were also so many thieves around.”