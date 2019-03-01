Vietnam wants US and North Korea to keep talking

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had affirmed that the summit in Hanoi was an important step in the bilateral dialogue. Photo by Reuters

They should also keep up the talks to promote relations between the two countries, Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Thursday.

It said Vietnam and the international community have closely followed the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi over the past two days. "Vietnam's consistent position is to support the peace process and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

It noted that both U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had affirmed that the summit in Hanoi was an important step in the bilateral dialogue. The leaders of the two countries have made many positive and constructive efforts, and exchanged views on many important issues related to peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

"As the host country, Vietnam made great efforts and prepared carefully in all aspects, ensuring absolute security and safety for the summit, demonstrating the nation’s current foreign policy principles of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, and being a responsible member of the international community," the ministry statement said.

It said that the preparations taken by Vietnam as the host country organizing the event have been highly appreciated by leaders of the U.S. and North Korea, as well as the international community.

"Vietnam is ready to continue playing a coordinating role to promote the peace process on the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

U.S. President Donald Trump left Hanoi Thursday afternoon, almost three hours ahead of schedule, looking sadder than when he'd arrived in the city Tuesday for the much-awaited summit with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.

Despite the optimism that preceded the second summit, the two leaders were unable to sign a joint statement as initially scheduled and the talks ended in a deadlock.

Vietnam wants US and North Korea to keep talking Trump-Kim Summit flatters to deceive

Huyen Le