Vietnam issues stamp to mark Trump-Kim summit

It features the American and North Korean flags stylistically depicted as palms shaking hands with each other against a background of several bamboo stems with leaves.
The stamp, designed by Vietnam Post and painters Nguyen Du and To Minh Trang, also features a Vietnamese flag, the Khue Van Pavilion, which is a symbol of Hanoi, and a dove of peace with the legend "Partnership For Sustainable Peace" below in English.
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Hong Hai, said the second North Korea-U.S. summit, slated for Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi, was a momentous event and one which reflected Vietnam’s active role in and responsible contribution to international affairs.