Vietnam issues stamp to mark Trump-Kim summit

Vietnam has issued a stamp to commemorate the historic second summit between the U.S. and North Korea. Photo by VnExpress

It features the American and North Korean flags stylistically depicted as palms shaking hands with each other against a background of several bamboo stems with leaves.

The stamp, designed by Vietnam Post and painters Nguyen Du and To Minh Trang, also features a Vietnamese flag, the Khue Van Pavilion, which is a symbol of Hanoi, and a dove of peace with the legend "Partnership For Sustainable Peace" below in English.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Hong Hai, said the second North Korea-U.S. summit, slated for Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi, was a momentous event and one which reflected Vietnam’s active role in and responsible contribution to international affairs.

Viet Tuan