US President Donald Trump tweets thanks for Hanoi reception

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) is greeted by senior officials at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, February 26, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

"Just arrived in Vietnam. Thank you to all of the people for the great reception in Hanoi. Tremendous crowds, and so much love!" he wrote on his Twitter account.

The tweet received about 10,700 ‘likes’ and over 2,000 ‘shares’ minutes after it was posted.

Trump landed in Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport Tuesday night on his Air Force One for the second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which starts Wednesday.

He will stay in the capital city’s JW Mariott Hotel for the duration of the two-day summit.

