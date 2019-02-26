February 26, 2019 | 11:24 pm GMT+7

US President Donald Trump tweets thanks for Hanoi reception

US President Donald Trump tweets thanks for Hanoi reception
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) is greeted by senior officials at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, February 26, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his appreciation for the reception he arrived to in Hanoi Tuesday night.

"Just arrived in Vietnam. Thank you to all of the people for the great reception in Hanoi. Tremendous crowds, and so much love!" he wrote on his Twitter account.

[Caption] U.S. President Donald Trump says thanks on Twitter to the Vietnamese reception in Hanoi Tuesday night after arriving in the capital for the second summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un. Photo screenshot from Twitter

U.S. President Donald Trump says thanks on Twitter.

The tweet received about 10,700 ‘likes’ and over 2,000 ‘shares’ minutes after it was posted.

Trump landed in Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport Tuesday night on his Air Force One for the second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which starts Wednesday.

He will stay in the capital city’s JW Mariott Hotel for the duration of the two-day summit.

Tổng thống Mỹ Donald Trump tới Việt Nam
 
 

US President Donald Trump tweets thanks for Hanoi reception

Anh Ngoc   

Tags
Vietnam Vietnamese Trump Kim summit Hanoi Twitter social media
Related News
Read more
Chia sẻ bài viết qua email
Back to VnExpress
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved.