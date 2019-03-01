Trump-Kim summit organized in perfect safety

Police motorbikes stand ready at the JW Marriott Hotel to lead President Trump's convoy to the summit with Kim Jong-un on February 27, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Cao

Mai Tien Dung, head of the Government Office, made this assessment at a monthly press meeting Friday.

"The fact that Vietnam was chosen as the venue for the U.S.-North Korea summit had shown the country’s position [in the world]. Within a short time, we have organized the summit with absolute security and safety, and welcomed leaders of the two countries and international reporters warmly," Dung said.

Vietnam only had about 10 days to prepare for the second summit on February 27 and 28, with the country being announced as the venue on February 6 and preparatory work beginning from February 14.

The country has also proved to be "highly responsible" and "did its best" in organizing the summit, reaping attention and praise from the public and the international community, he added.

"While the total costs are yet to be compiled, I believe it was not much," Dung said.

Although no agreement was reached at the summit, Vietnam is ready to play a coordinating role to promote peace in the Korean Peninsula, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Hanoi mobilized all its police forces to patrol key locations in the capital before and during the event, including streets, hotels and train stations.

The Viet-Sov Cultural Palace in the city was made the media center for the summit, serving thousands of international reporters covering the event.

Staff reporters