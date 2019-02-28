North Korean delegation impressed by Vietnamese packaging firm’s business model

North Korean delegation visits the An Phat Plastic Company in Hai Duong, Vietnam on February 28, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Minh

The North Korean delegation comprised more than 20 members, including three deputy chairmen of the Korean Worker's Party, Ri Su-yong, Kim Pyong-hee, and O Su-yong.

Workers welcome the North Korean delegation at the An Phat Plastic Company in Hai Duong on February 28, 2019. Photo by VnExpres/Anh Minh

At the An Phat Plastic Company, the delegation was welcomed by hundreds of workers waving North Korean and Vietnamese flags.

An Phat Holdings chairman Pham Anh Duong introduced the delegation to biodegradable bags and other environmentally friendly products.

The North Korean leaders expressed high appreciation of the development model of the private company, including its training of skilled employees.

The North Korean delegation marked their visit by planting a tree at the An Phat Plastic Company in Hai Duong, February 28, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Minh

An Phat Holdings has 4,000 employees working in 12 factories and 11 subsidiaries nationwide.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the North Korean delegation had visited the plant of Vietnam’s first full-fledged carmaker VinFast in the northern city of Hai Phong and a hi-tech agricultural zone in the same city.

Anh Minh