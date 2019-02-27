Hanoians welcome President Trump with flags, flowers and art

Women in traditional dress ao dai holding flowers and Vietnamese flags wait to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump.

HCMC-based artist Hung Cuu Long displays his painting of Donald Trump near the JW Marriott Hotel in Nam Tu Liem District. The president will stay at the Marriott for the duration of the summit.

"I painted this in a week. I hope I can see with my own eyes the man who leads the White House," Long said.

More women holding Vietnamese and U.S. flags wait to cheer Donald Trump.

People wait on Do Duc Duc Street to receive President Trump.

Several children are members of Trump's reception committee.

Quynh Chi, 3, holds an American flag as she and her mother wait to see the Donald Trump motorcade pass Tran Duy Hung Street.

People stand behind the yellow tape as they wait for Donald Trump to pass by.

Donald Trump arrives at the Noi Bai International Airport Tuesday night.

Hundreds gather on both sides of Tran Duy Hung Street to catch a glimpse of Donald Trump’s motorcade.

The Trump-Kim summit, held February 27-28 in Hanoi, is expected to discuss ways to improve bilateral relationship and establish long-term peace on the Korean Peninsula, including denuclearization and returning the remains of fallen soldiers during the Korean War.

Pham Du, Phong Vinh, Ngoc Thanh