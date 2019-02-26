Behind the scenes as Hanoi dolls up for Trump-Kim summit

On some central streets in Hanoi on Monday, hundreds of people were busy adding finishing touches to decorations that would welcome the arrival of U.S president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The two leaders will arrive in the city today.

Sticking dyed silk flowers on bamboo sticks and then sticking them into sponge boards is a painstaking job, but the workers were in good humor as they did it, racing against time.

The silk flowers were dyed in purple, white, red and other colors as needed. The work of creating floral flags of the U.S. and North Korea and completing other decorations had to be done by midnight of February 25-26.

At the roundabout near the Chuong Duong bridge, east of downtown Hanoi, skillful decorators were assigned to craft the flags of the U.S. and North Korea with silk flowers.

The workers smiled and chatted as they worked late into the night.

On Hung Vuong Street near the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in central Hanoi, dozens of workers were assigned to clean the street and repaint walls and nearby buildings.

The workers also installed more light bulbs on the street.

As requested by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, fresh flowers were placed on sidewalks.

On Hoang Van Thu street, workers created the national flag of North Korea with silk flowers.

The sidewalk was filled with many people doing different jobs, including drawing the flag’s design, sorting and sticking dyed flowers on to bamboo sticks, sticking the flower sticks to sponge boards and ensuring the correct image was created.

In front of the State Bank of Vietnam, more than 400,000 silk roses were arranged to form the North Korean and U.S. national flags.

The workers also happily took photographs after completing their art works.

The second U.S. - North Korea summit will take place on February 27-28 in Hanoi. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived at Dong Dang station in the northern Lang Son Province after his journey by train from Pyongyang to Vietnam. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to arrive tonight.

Huu Khoa