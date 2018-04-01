Rare photos show life in southern Vietnam 90 years ago

Life in Vinh Long had a much more pedestrian feel to it compared to today.

Many visitors describe Vietnam's cities as busy and crowded, and they are often terrified of navigating their way through the streams of motorbikes that speed along the streets.

Life in the city of Vinh Long today is just as busy as it was 90 years ago, only people tended to walk more back then, and vehicles were hardly ever seen on the road.

The photos below, compiled by "manhhai" on Flickr, were taken from 1920 to 1929. They reveal what life was like nearly a century ago along the downstream Mekong River, around 135 kilometers (84 miles) south of the then Saigon.