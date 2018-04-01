Back to English Comments
Rare photos show life in southern Vietnam 90 years ago

Life in Vinh Long had a much more pedestrian feel to it compared to today.

Many visitors describe Vietnam's cities as busy and crowded, and they are often terrified of navigating their way through the streams of motorbikes that speed along the streets.

Life in the city of Vinh Long today is just as busy as it was 90 years ago, only people tended to walk more back then, and vehicles were hardly ever seen on the road.

The photos below, compiled by "manhhai" on Flickr, were taken from 1920 to 1929. They reveal what life was like nearly a century ago along the downstream Mekong River, around 135 kilometers (84 miles) south of the then Saigon.  

A busy river bank with people buying and selling goods on the street.
People in ao dai (traditional long dress) and non (traditional conical hat) shopping at a crowded market set up on the side of the road.
A Chinese man selling porridge on a street in Vinh Long.
Students walking out of the Internat – Primaire School. The school still exists today under a different name. 
The front of a garage with a large group Vietnamese workers.
The front of Vinh Long Court, surrounded by trees.
Hotel de Ville, later was used as a government building.
A boat docking by the river.
Students holding books and pens with their teacher. 
Ba Thien Hau Pagoda in Vinh Long, where a lot of southern Vietnamese went to find peace. The pagoda still stands today, and many people come to pray for a happy and fulfilling life.

Di Vy

 

