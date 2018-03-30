In pictures: The best of #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.
"#Vietnamese #dancers in #aodai dresses perform at the "Memory of Hoi An" real-stage show on 18 March 2018," photographer nasonphoto wrote on Instagram.
Photo taken in the Red River Delta near Hanoi by jonsanwell on Instagram.
Photo taken inside a pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City by vodongphong on Instagram.
Photo taken in Hanoi by pierrecharil on Instagram.
Inside a barber shop in Hue by quocanhptw on Instagram.
An aerial view of a small island part of Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Photo by askmott on Instagram.
Photo taken in the northeast province of Lao Cai by phf.reeman on Instagram.
Photo taken on the street in Ho Chi Minh City by thanhad on Instagram.
