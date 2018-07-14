Foreign fans imbibe World Cup spirit in Hanoi

In football crazy Vietnam, people from all over the world have bonded in an embrace of great gaiety.

World Cup excitement has electrified street stalls, cafés, beer parlors and bars in Vietnam's capital city.

VnExpress International went bar-hopping during the quarterfinal and semifinal matches in the Old Quarter, a popular watering hole for both locals and expats, and it was a carnival, all the way.

On the famous Ta Hien Street, it seemed that an endless train of cheering, drinking and screaming was in progress. Participating in it were Anna, Mathilda and Marie, three young women from France in the country for a voluntary program. They were in high spirits, confident that France would win the World Cup.

From left: Anna, Mathilda and Marie from France.

“Tonight feels like a festival. The atmosphere here is so amazing, that’s why we have been coming here for every single France match this World Cup. C’est parfait (it’s perfect).

“My favorite player? Definitely Hugo Lloris, what a beautiful man. Anna’s favorite is Antoine Griezmann,” Marie said. Right next to the three French girls were four guys from Spain. Jorge, Pepe, Javier and German had been traveling in Vietnam for a few weeks. Since Spain got eliminated early, they were rooting for Brazil against Belgium.”

From left: Jorge, Pepe, Javier and German.

“I’m surprised by the love Vietnamese people have for football. This street has turned into a small football stadium tonight. We are having such a great time in Vietnam so far,” Pepe said. Sadly, Brazil didn’t make it to the semifinals. A few days later, I was in Ta Hien again for the semifinal match that everyone had been waiting, between France and Belgium. Since it was Wednesday, the police weren't letting people sit outside, so the weekend frenzy on the streets was absent. There was no paucity of passion though, as people waited for the match to begin at 1 a.m. Outside the “empty” street, I met four foreigners. Seeing the blue, white and red flag painted on their faces, I assumed they were French citizens come to cheer France. I was wrong.