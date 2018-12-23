Where motorbikes double as trucks

This motorbike driver can barely sit.
Ho Chi Minh City, the country's largest metropolis, is home to 13 million people including migrants. The city's roads are packed with around eight million motorbikes, and most of the time, they are the ultimate means of delivery.
This photo collection shows how.
He can barely drive.
A scooter... on a motorbike.
A dog riding pillion.
And in the front.
This man is on a three-wheel motorbike and his modified vehicle allows him to carry even more than usual.
Food delivery in one hand. It's safe to say the Saigonese are skillful with all kinds of two-wheelers.
"It might look simple, but in fact it took me a while to learn how to balance. Now I can easily ride with one hand, holding a tray with two or three bowls of noodles with the other," said this woman who works for a noodle soup restaurant.
For once, this cyclo rider needed to summon help.
Cyclo the world away.
Have a seat, please.
Here comes the garlic man.
The sky is the limit.
An undercover operation.
Quynh Tran, Minh Nga