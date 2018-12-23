Where motorbikes double as trucks

You might have heard about Vietnam as the land of two-wheelers, but do you know what drivers here actually carry on them?

Ho Chi Minh City, the country's largest metropolis, is home to 13 million people including migrants. The city's roads are packed with around eight million motorbikes, and most of the time, they are the ultimate means of delivery.

This man is on a three-wheel motorbike and his modified vehicle allows him to carry even more than usual.

Food delivery in one hand. It's safe to say the Saigonese are skillful with all kinds of two-wheelers.



"It might look simple, but in fact it took me a while to learn how to balance. Now I can easily ride with one hand, holding a tray with two or three bowls of noodles with the other," said this woman who works for a noodle soup restaurant.

