Vietnam PM proposes shared ASEAN mobile network

ASEAN members should share a mobile network with the same charges, the Vietnamese Prime Minister has suggested.

“At this forum, Vietnam will propose new ideas for a shared mobile network with the same prices across ASEAN,” Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Wednesday.

Addressing the opening session of the World Economic Forum on ASEAN 2018, the PM also proposed that bloc members improve digital connectivity and data sharing with emphasis on e-commerce and e-payment.

“Data is the basis of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, therefore there should be regulations that facilitate effective data sharing,” he said.

ASEAN members also need to build a harmonized business environment and legal framework to improve internal capacities, the PM noted.

Phuc said he believes there will be more collaboration among ASEAN startups in the future.

ASEAN countries need to collaborate and operate innovation hubs and build a system to connect them, he said.

The PM also called for an education system that would promote lifelong learning.

“In the context of the fourth industrial revolution, we need to cooperate and promote our internal strengths, aiming toward peace, stability, self-reliance with people at the core. We need to ensure the freedom of movement of goods,” he said.

Nguyen Manh Hung, Vietnam's acting Minister of Information and Communication, shared three ideas for “a united ASEAN.”

He proposed a strong linkage in ASEAN where every member feels that this is their home despite the geographical distance.

The second was the establishment of an ASEAN Information and Communication Technology (ICT) University, where students will learn skills for the Industry 4.0 era.

Hung also suggested the establishment of a network for information sharing on cybersecurity in the region.

"Our lives depend a lot on the Internet. However, the Internet is not a secured place. So, the most important thing for us in the future is network security,” Hung said.

Commenting on the impact of the Industry 4.0, Hung said it would be "breakthrough moment” and greatly change the path to the future.

"With developing countries, we will be less burdened and will go faster," he said.

Hung noted that the Industry 4.0 was not only a technological revolution but also a policy revolution.

Even though developing countries may not be strong enough and the regulatory framework not solid, they can flexibly change new business models and new policies for integrating new technologies into their business.

"And I think the developing countries will have a lot of change thanks to the Industry 4.0," Hung said.

Leaders, not followers



At the opening session, WEF executive chairman Klaus Schwab said that the WEF on ASEAN 2018 was a high-level summit ever organized, showing the potential of ASEAN with strong political will in a fragmented world.