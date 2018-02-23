Folk musicians

"Folk musicians wait for the procession at Dong Ky firecracker Festival," the captiion reads, "held on every 4th day of the Lunar New Year to celebrate General Thien Cuong, the tutelary god of the village and the one who led locals to fight foreign invaders."

Photo taken in the Northern province of Bac Ninh, by phamhaduylinh on Instagram.

