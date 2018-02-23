In pictures: The best of #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.
People visit the temple of Lady of the Storehouse, a goddess of Vietnam folk religion who blesses people with wealth. Photo taken in Red River Delta province of Bac Ninh by tinhhap on Instagram.
Actors of Vietnamese opera, aka hat boi, take a break behind the scenes. Photo taken in Ho Chi Minh City, by vodongphong on Instagram.
Visting temples and pagodas at the beginning of the lunar year to burn incense and paper offerings has long been a tradition in Vietnam. Photo taken by dzungphamstreet on Instagram.
Photo taken during Tet festival in Ho Chi Minh City by neilfeatherstonephoto on Instagram.
The Spring festival season in Vietnam starts with the Lunar New Year. Villages, particularly in the Red River Delta, hold their own festivals which usually start after the drum beating by a respected elder. Photo taken in Hanoi by dan.toan on Instagram.
"Folk musicians wait for the procession at Dong Ky firecracker Festival," the captiion reads, "held on every 4th day of the Lunar New Year to celebrate General Thien Cuong, the tutelary god of the village and the one who led locals to fight foreign invaders."
Photo taken in the Northern province of Bac Ninh, by phamhaduylinh on Instagram.
A family burns their paper offerings at home, a ritual usually conducted on the third day of the Lunar New Year. Photo taken in Hanoi by askmott on Instagram.
Plastic bags and the remains of burnt incense sticks. Photo taken by hieutruong_photo on Instagram.
A street vendor walks past a mural in Hanoi. Photo taken by dan.toan on Instagram.
People pay for tickets on a bus in the rural part of the central province of Quang Binh. Photo taken by ngocduong.thanhnien on Instagram.
Photo taken in Hanoi by vantrinhhoang_berlin on Instagram.