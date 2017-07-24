In the early hours of Sunday morning, the streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter have an unsual air of calm compared to the usual chaos emanating from motorbikes honking, workers drilling and vendors shouting.

The only vehicles left around Hoan Kiem Lake are being driven by toddlers in tiny toy cars, and the streets are no longer jam-packed with crowds of scooters and cars tailgating one another. The quietness evokes a sense of nostalgia, and traces of the past still linger on the emerald windows and rusty balconies decked with ornamental plant pots.

For more than ten centuries, the Old Quarter has been the city's major commercial district.

Strolling through the 36 streets which make up the Old Quarter, there is a visual conflict between the old and the new on the façades of old houses and villas — now retail outlets and convenience stores cloaked behind advertisement boards in blinking neon lights and patio shades.

Most of the houses in the area were actually built at the end of 19th century on the foundations of their sinking forefather, many of which date back to centuries ago.

The houses are roughly 6.5 ft to 19.5 ft wide and usually built around an open-air courtyard. In the old days, the Old Quarter was occupied by mainly small traders and craftsmen who used the fronts of their houses to ply their trade before retiring into their depths.