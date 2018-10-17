Storm season on central Vietnam beaches? Head south then

There are many lovely beaches in southern Vietnam.

The end of the year heralds the stormy season in the central region, which has some of the best beaches like Da Nang and Nha Trang.

If ocean breezes are what you desire, head to the south. This is not the peak season, so there won’t be too many tourists, Vietnamese or foreigners. You can relax, breathe in those ocean scents and listen to the calming sounds of the waves.

1. Long Hai (Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province)

Photo by Baodulich

Long Hai is a township in Long Dien District, Ba Ria –Vung Tau Province. A 90-minute drive from Saigon, it still remains somewhat untouched and is a far cry from neighboring Vung Tau. Long Hai offers the perfect weekend getaway for city folks.

The area around Long Hai has a microclimate that brings less rain than other parts of the south, meaning visitors can enjoy warm, dry weather all year round. In October – November, visitors can see beautiful cherry blossoms along the ocean road.

Places to visit

Photo by Shutterstock

2. Con Dao (Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province)

Photo by Shutterstock/Vietnam Stock Images

Con Dao islands are an archipelago located 230 km from Saigon and 185 km from Vung Tau. The best way to get to the island is to by a 45-minute flight from HCMC or Can Tho.

Through both the French-Vietnam war and the American-Vietnam war, these islands were the place where freedom fighters and political dissenters were incarcerated. Now Con Dao is a national park with beautiful beaches, lush tropical forests and coconut groves. The park has a diverse ecosystem with many different species of corals and sea turtles.

Home to a coastline with steep, rocky hills and long sweeping coves, and situated in a place where cool and warm ocean currents meet and create a local microclimate, Con Dao is a great place for swimming, snorkeling and diving all year round. It arguably has one of the best underwater seascapes in Vietnam.

Visitors can also go hiking and exploring the jungles here since the islands are mountainous and covered with vegetation.

Places to visit

Dam Trau Beach. Photo by Meo Gia

Mui Ca Map (Shark Cape). Photo by Meo Gia

  • Bay Canh island: This is the second largest of the 16 islands in the Con Dao archipelago. Lying to its east, it is covered by mangrove forests and has 882 different plant species and 150 animal specials. It also has a highly diverse marine life living in its rich coral reefs. From around July to October visitors can see the rare sight of sea turtles nesting and laying their eggs on the beach.

3. Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan Province)

Photo by Shutterstock/Vietnam Stock Images

Phan Thiet is a city in Binh Thuan Province about 183 km from Saigon. Visitors can get here by car, motorbike, bus, or train.

One great thing about Phan Thiet, and its best known beach district Mui Ne, is that most hotels and resorts here have their own private beach meaning they are well-kept and not too crowded. Visitors can relax by the beach within the comforts of their hotel/ resort.

Phan Thiet is not only popular for its beautiful white sandy beaches; it also has many wonders of nature and impressive man-made structures.

Since Phan Thiet has always been popular among locals as well as foreign visitors, the tourism industry here is quite developed. There are plenty of things to do here.

Places to visit

Hon Rom Beach

Bau Trang (White Sand Dunes)

Ke Ga Lighthouse

4. Phu Quoc (Kien Giang Province)

Phu Quoc is known as the Pearl Island of Southeast Asia. For nature lovers, the island has a lot to offer, such as pristine beaches to relax, coral reefs and the primeval Phu Quoc National Park.

Visitors can take a flight from HCMC or Hanoi to Phu Quoc.

After the rainy season, which ends around October, the streams on the island are swollen and the place becomes lush and green. The dry season between November and May offers clear skies and a blue sea, making it the perfect time to visit the island, especially for diving or snorkeling.

Places to visit

Photo by Shutterstock

Cau Temple. Photo by Nguyen Thanh Luan

Story by Linh Nguyen

