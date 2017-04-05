Rough days seem over for Hoi An's top tourist beach

Deckchairs have returned to Cua Dai's sandy beach, and so have the tourists, who are once again enjoying the temperate climate and warm water.

Cua Dai has been considered one of the most beautiful beaches in central and southern Vietnam, and in 2015, TripAdvisor users voted it the 18th greatest beach in Asia.

But that was before it started to get swept away.

Strong waves demolished a concrete embankment in October 2014 and ate into nearly 200 meters of the beach along three kilometers of coastline. Scientists blamed the erosion on upstream hydropower plants that had robbed the beach of its sand.

Local authorities have spent around VND70 billion ($3.08 million) building a new embankment, installing iron pilings and pumping sand into the area to revive Cua Dai, which they view as a valuable tourism resource for Hoi An.