Try and extinguish her passion at your peril!

My Kim pours a small amount of kerosene into her mouth. Without swallowing it, she stands next to her co-performer on the edge of the stage at Quan Khu 7 Stadium, patiently waiting for her cue to go on.

The lights dim and before the audience can take a breath, a flash of fire breaks out.

In the center is the 22-year-old dancer in a glittery two-piece costume, blowing a plume of fire from her mouth in front of the awed crowd.

As the volume rises, Kim lowers the torch in her hand and begins her fire eating performance. A member of the audience jumps on stage, lighting his cigarette with the flame flickering from Kim’s mouth.

“Some people don’t believe that it’s real fire,” Kim later said backstage. “I let them play with the fire to prove that it is.”

The performer, whose real name is Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh, grew up in Phu Yen Province before moving south to Ho Chi Minh City with her family as a teenager. She used to follow her father and his cai luong folk opera troupe.

"One day I met a fire eater who inspired me and taught me the art,” Kim said.

After her first time on stage at the age of 14, Kim decided to pursue her passion for fire.