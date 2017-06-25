Italian team crowned kings at central Vietnam fireworks festival

Da Nang was lit up by teams from Italy, Australia and the U.K. competing in the finale of the International Fireworks Festival.

On June 24, the finale of the International Fireworks Festival attracted thousands of pyro-lovers to the central city of Da Nang.

The two-month fest kicked off in April and ended with top-notch performances from the U.K., Italy and Australia.

The UK team got the party started with a mesmerizing show.

The Australian team burst onto the scene as hundreds of spectators crammed into Da Nang's highest sky bar, paying $50 a head for the view.

High-range fireworks set off by the Australian team.

Down below, spectators watched the finale 'free' on the banks of the Han River.

The Italians saved the best for last with a spectacular visual and musical feast.