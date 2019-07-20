In pictures: #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam this week.
People enjoy the sea breeze, lying in hammocks and mats on a beach near Seo Island, Quy Nhon Town, Binh Dinh Province. Photo taken by Instagram account cuongtranlam.
Instagram account jethuynh captures a man looking at his phone while driving on a street in Ho Chi Minh City.
Ethnic minority girls in traditional costumes walk up a hill with baskets on their backs to harvest corn in Ha Giang Province, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Hanoi. Photo taken by Instagram account k_i_o_r_o .
Lychee fruits packed in boxes are taken on motorbikes to local traders’ warehouses from Luc Ngan District in Bac Giang Province, known as the main lychee producing area in the country.
From the warehouses, the fruit is transported in refrigerated trucks to different parts of the country and across the border to China. The lychee season in Vietnam lasts from mid-May to mid-July. Photo taken by Instagram user olivier.apicella.
A group of sleepy students take a break during a summer camping trip. Photo taken in Saigon by Instagram user kmonnguyen.
Instagram account olivier.apicella captures lunch time at a fish farm in Phan Rang, a coastal town in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan.