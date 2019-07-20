In pictures: #Vietnam this week

Lychee square

Lychee fruits packed in boxes are taken on motorbikes to local traders’ warehouses from Luc Ngan District in Bac Giang Province, known as the main lychee producing area in the country.

From the warehouses, the fruit is transported in refrigerated trucks to different parts of the country and across the border to China. The lychee season in Vietnam lasts from mid-May to mid-July. Photo taken by Instagram user olivier.apicella.

